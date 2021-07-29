Coronavirus R number remains under 1.0 in Russia for the past ten days

MOSCOW, July 29./TASS/. The spread rate of coronavirus infection in Russia continued to decline on Thursday to 0.95. The R number has remained under 1.0 for the past ten days, according to calculations by TASS based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number remains lower than 1.0 in half of the ten regions showing the highest coronavirus figures. It is 0.76 in Moscow, 0.85 in the Moscow region, and 0.99 in St. Petersburg, as well as in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions.

Meanwhile, the spread rate has grown to 1.01 in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions against 1.0 on Wednesday. It has remained at 1.02 in the Voronezh Region, at 1.07 in the Rostov Region, growing to 1.12 in the Samara Region.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used, in particular, to adopt decisions on banning or allowing mass events in Russian regions.