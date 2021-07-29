Japan recommends 64,000 people evacuate over massive rainstorm — report

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Administration of Japan’s Fukui prefecture recommended 64,000 people abandon their homes and move to evacuation centers over strong rainfall, NHK reported Thursday.

These recommendations mostly cover mountainous areas. A landslide left 120 people blocked in one of those areas. Rescue crews are currently on their way to the site.

Strong rains that hit Fukui Thursday reached up to 80-100 mm per hour at times. Train service at several railways has been suspended. There have been reports of blackouts and flooding of roads.