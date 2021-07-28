Russia’s coronavirus spread rate goes down to 0.97

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has gone down to 0.97 on Wednesday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure has dropped to 0.77.

In seven out of ten regions with the highest COVID case count, the spread rate equals 1 or is lower than 1. In the Moscow Region, it dropped to 0.96, in the Krasnoyarsk Region, it went down to 0.98. The spread rate reached 0.99 in St. Petersburg and the Irkutsk Region, and 1 in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions.

The spread rate remains higher than 1 in the Voronezh Region (1.02), the Rostov Region (1.07) and the Samara Region (1.1).

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on banning or allowing mass events in Russian regions.