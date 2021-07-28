Over 40% of employees consider health insurance at work incentive for vaccination

MOSCOW, July 28. / TASS /. More than 40% of Russians considered the additional insurance protection from the employer an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a study conducted by experts of the analytical center AlfaStrakhovanie (Alfa Insurance) Medicine for AlfaStrakhovanie revealed on Wednesday.

"More than 40% of Russians considered the additional insurance protection from the employer an incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 32% called the most effective solution to offer an additional weekend after vaccination, 15% considered this a bonus the opportunity to get vaccinated in the office, without interrupting the work process, and 44% would not mind additional insurance coverage against a possible individual reaction to the vaccine," the study said.

At the same time, more than half of the respondents believe that vaccination should be mandatory, but 57% separately noted that the approach should still be more individualized. 19% stressed that coercion to a medical procedure is more like a violation of rights, and 3% were against it on principle. A significant part of the survey participants admitted that for them personally, additional protection in case of unforeseen individual reactions of the body to the COVID-19 vaccine would be an important point in the decision to vaccinate. For 23% and 22%, respectively, such an incentive would be a corporate bonus or a medical exam at the workplace.