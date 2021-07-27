Fake certificate sales become most popular fraud during pandemic — Group-IB

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Sales of fake vaccination certificates have become the most widespread kind of fraud during the coronavirus pandemic, Group-IB, a Russian developer of cyberattack detection and prevention solutions, says on Tuesday.

"Offers to sell vaccination certificates became the most popular kind of fraud. They are posted on a massive scale on dark forums, in Telegram channels and social networks," the company said.

Fraudsters usually sell certificates with customer’s details entered into the state register of vaccinated individuals, with the promise that the vaccination details will appear on the state portal. The price of these certificates varies from 3,000 rubles to 30,000 rubles ($41-$408).

According to the company, offers to sell already-taken PCR tests and antibody tests rank second. Like in the case of vaccination certificates, the greater portion of offers is on dark forums and in Telegram channels, "although announcements can be found on normal websites and in social networks," Group-IB said.

"Already-taken PCR tests with a negative results are sold in the majority of cases, although individual offers to buy a showing that coronavirus had been detected were also found," the company said.

Recently canceled QR codes used for visits to restaurants and cafes were in the third place. Group-IB specialists found dozens of Telegram channels and several publications on the dark forum with offers to buy fake QR codes.