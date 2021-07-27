India registers less than 30,000 coronavirus cases per day first in 130 days

NEW DELHI, July 27. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases registered by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the past 24 hours amounted to 29,689, bringing the total number of cases in the country during the pandemic to 31,440,951, the ministry reported on its website on Tuesday.

The daily number of cases has decreased to less than 30,000 for the first time in over 130 days — since March 17 when 28,903 new cases were reported.

India posted a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases from the middle of March, starting April 5 the number of cases exceeded 100,000, whereas the anti-record registered on May 7 totaled 414,188 daily cases. However, after that the number of new cases started falling gradually, equaling less than 100,000 on June 8. Since then, India has been reporting a sustainable decline in new cases.

Meanwhile the coronavirus-related fatalities rate went up by 415 in 24 hours in India to 421,382. As many as 42,363 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 30,621,469.

India is the world’s second-biggest country in terms of the number of cases after the US, and the third-largest in terms of the fatalities rate after the US and Brazil.