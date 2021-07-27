Authorities tally up direct damage that wildfires in Yakutia left behind

YAKUTSK, July 27. /TASS/. The direct damage from the wildfires sweeping Yakutia currently amounts to over 1 billion rubles ($13.5 million), the Ministry of Emergency Situations told journalists Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the fire season, a total of 1,227 wildfires have been recorded in the region, while 1,503 were registered during the same period of 2020.

"According to documents presented, the direct damage from the wildfires amounts to over 1 billion rubles. Reimbursement efforts are actively being pursued. For example, about 150,000 rubles worth of damage has been voluntarily compensated. In addition, our agency has embarked on a crackdown through tougher enforcement. The courts have satisfied applications for the arrest of over 1 million rubles worth of property of those guilty," the Ministry said.

According to the investigators, the majority of wildfires — 1,077 out of 1,227 — have been caused by thunderstorm fronts. The second most significant cause is careless mishandling of fire, which amounts to 57 cases.

Inspections have uncovered 28 perpetrators. In 14 occurrences, criminal cases have been initiated, with nine individuals having paid administrative fines.

"All 14 cases qualify for prosecution, with five of them having already been filed with the courts. The rest are being processed, and the necessary investigative actions are being carried out," the ministry added.

Currently, there are 135 blazes sweeping the region, covering over 1.2 million hectares. Firefighters are combating 48 wildfires that have engulfed 516,000 hectares. Yakutia is a region with one of the highest fire risks. That said, a state of emergency is in effect in the region, and the public is forbidden from visiting woods.