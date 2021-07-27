Number of daily coronavirus infections in Kazakhstan surpasses 6,700

NUR-SULTAN, July 27. /TASS/. Kazakh doctors have detected 6,797 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours which is 160 more than the day before, the highest indicator in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of infections has reached 542,703, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Tuesday.

With the population of 18.9 mln, the share of the infected makes up 2.8%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents has been at 0.03%.

According to the commission’s data, in all, 452,002 people have recovered with 2,625 recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 2,381 recoveries were reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities to date has risen to 5,538, increasing over the past 24 hours by 86.

Since August 1 of last year, Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by a laboratory and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of July 27, 59,694 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,649 patients with this diagnosis died.

On February 1, Kazakhstan launched inoculation of residents against the coronavirus infection using the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. At the end of February, the republic began shipping to regions the Sputnik V vaccine manufactured locally at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. On April 26, the republic launched inoculation with its own vaccine against coronavirus dubbed QazVac. At the end of April, the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund purchased 1 mln doses of the Hayat Vax vaccine by China’s Sinopharm. Additionally, in early June the republic received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine by China’s Sinovac Biotech. On July 15, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry had certified the Sputnik Light one-component vaccine against coronavirus.

Some 5,188,266 individuals have been inoculated with the first component of the shot in Kazakhstan, including 3,356,960 who have fully completed the vaccination process.