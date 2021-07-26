Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate is below one over the past week

MOSCOW, July 26. / TASS /. The COVID-19 spread rate in Russia dropped to 0.98 on Monday, so it remains below one for a week, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The spread rate stands at below one in six out of ten Russian regions with the highest COVID-19 incidence. In Moscow, the figure reached 0.87, in the Moscow Region, the figure hit 0.94, in the Krasnoyarsk Region, it stood at 0.98, while in Russia’s second largest city St. Petersburg as well as in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions, the spread rate amounted to one.

In the Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions, the COVID-19 spread rate climbed to 1.01, in the Rostov Region, it surged to 1.09, in the Samara Region, the figure rose to 1.16.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is particularly applied in terms of the decisions on holding mass events in the region.