Another 16 coronavirus cases identified at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 26. /TASS/. At least 16 people involved in the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said on Monday.

According to the committee, three of the new patients are athletes who aren’t staying at the Olympic Village. That said, the total number of coronavirus cases detected at the Games has reached 153.

Tokyo declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on July 12, which is why the Olympic Games are being held without spectators.