Justice Ministry declares The Insider admin, number of Russian reporters foreign agents

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Justice included Latvia’s The Insider SIA - the administrator of The Insider’s website domain name - to the list of media acting as foreign agents, the Ministry said on its website Friday, adding that a number of Russian journalists were also added to the list.

Former Proekt Media reporter Sofia Groisman, Proekt Deputy Chief Editor Mikhail Rubin, Open Media special reporter Ilya Rozhdestvensky, Proekt authors Yulia Apukhtina and Alexey Posternak were added to the list.

Rozhdestvensky told TASS that he will appeal the Ministry’s decision.

"Of course, I disagree with this decision and I will appeal it," he said.

The Insider, founded in 2013, is located in Riga. It focuses on journalist investigations.

On July 15, the Ministry added eight Proekt Media, Open Media and Radio Liberty reporters to the list.

Under the Russian law, people deemed foreign agents must provide a semi-annual report of their activity, including spending or use of property obtained from foreign sources. They also must mention their foreign agent status when contacting state agencies, civil, educational organizations and they must mark the materials they publish. Besides, people deemed foreign agents are barred from state service and serving in local governments. Failure to comply with these requirements carries administrative and legal responsibility.