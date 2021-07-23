COVID incidence up by over 20% in 5 Russian regions in past 5 days — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. COVID-19 incidence has gone up by more than 20% in five Russian regions in recent days, Anna Popova, Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"A maximal morbidity growth - by more than 20% - has been reported in the past five days from Stavropol Territory, Tomsk and Astrakhan Regions, the Republic of Adygea, and the Jewish autonomous region," she said.

She said earlier that last week a COVID incidence growth of more than 25% had been observed in 14 Russian regions.