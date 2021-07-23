New Russian fighter unveiled, Yakutia in flames, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: New Russian fighter unveiled, Yakutia in flames, and floods in China
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Unveiling a prototype of a Sukhoi Checkmate fifth-generation single-engine stealth fighter jet at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow, July 20© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the opening of the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in the town of Zhukovsky, Moscow, July 20© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Vessels and helicopters take part in a dress rehearsal of the Russian Navy Day military parade, Baltiysk, July 22© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Fire burns in a forest near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, July 17© REUTERS/Roman Kutukov
Aerial view of submerged cars and bicycles in a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan Province of China, July 21. The heavy rain across Henan Province began on July 16, with Zhengzhou being one of the hardest-hit areas© Zhang Zong/VCG via Getty Images
Actors dressed as "Alice Through the Looking Glass" characters play chess on a giant board at ChessFest Chess Festival in Trafalgar Square in London, July 18. An "Alice Through the Looking Glass" theme of the event celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Lewis Carroll's book© EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES
Goats for sale as sacrificial animals are seen at a makeshift livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival Eid Al-Adha in Chennai, July 17© EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
Volunteers and residents start the clean up process at their shops and restaurants following severe flash flooding in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, July 18© Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
A medical worker prepares to conduct coronavirus tests at a screening clinic in front of Seoul Station, July 20© EPA-EFE/YONHAP
The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, the first Soviet nuclear submarine, undergoes repairs before being transported to the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronshtadt via the White Sea–Baltic Canal. The decommissioned submarine is to become the key exhibit at the future Museum of Naval Glory, Murmansk region, July 20© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
A girl walks near the wooden horses of a street photographer set up at the Plaza de Armas in downtown of Santiago, July 20. The capital is moving into phase three, ending weekend quarantines and allowing more people inside restaurants and gyms as the city relaxes its lockdown rules© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Russia’s latest defensive aids suite effective in dozens of countries — defense firm
The President-S onboard defensive aids suite is considered one of the world’s most effective systems of air defense protection
Nauka module to be launched to ISS on Wednesday
Further approach to the International Space Station (ISS) will be carried out with the help of Nauka’s own engines
Inconsistencies in OPCW report show that Navalny incident was ‘orchestrated provocation’
Maria Zakharova believes that this newly revealed fact in the case of the alleged poisoning of Navalny must become the matter of a most thorough study
WHO chief warns about more dangerous strain of novel coronavirus
In his words, the novel coronavirus pandemic is a test, and the global community is failing to cope with it
Russia hands over commercial offer to India for delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighters
The purchase of the batch of MiG-29 fighters would boost the number of these aircraft in the Indian Air Force to 59
Russia-US relations nearing dangerous confrontational brink — Foreign Ministry
At the same time, the June 16 summit between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva opened up opportunities for restoring a constructive dialogue in certain spheres where interests overlap
Russia offers cutting-edge Il-112VE military transport plane to world arms market
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev stressed that aircraft had for a long time held a significant share in Russia’s arms exports
Russia to upgrade Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighters by 2022
About 60 MiG-29 fighters of the Indian Air Force would be upgraded to the MiG-29UPG level using Russian components, including radio-electronics and armaments
Russia’s Nauka module separates from Proton-M carrier in flight to orbital outpost
It will travel for eight days to arrive at the ISS docking port
Rail bridge that makes part of Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway collapses due to rains
A Samara-Vladivostok passenger train is set to be delayed
Germany-US deal on Nord Stream 2 could bring Ukraine down to earth — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, Washington "will not sacrifice its relations with Berlin, which is clearly not going to abandon the profitable economic project - the Nord Stream 2 pipeline"
New Russian fighter to compete with US F-35 aircraft, says expert
According to the data available, the plane features low radar signatures in various bands, a high thrust to weight ratio, a large weapon payload, and advanced air-launched armaments
Tsirkon missile confirms tactical and technical characteristics during test — top brass
The missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 km
Zelensky signs law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine
The law denies this status to ethnic Russians
Biden says he fully realized he was US President during meeting with Putin
US President Joe Biden said that the moment it sank in that he was now president, "the leader of the free world," occurred when he was sitting across from Vladimir Putin as equal
Nord Stream 2 deal imposes serious obligations on Germany — expert
According to President of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University Jeff Rathke, the United States hopes that this will allow the German-American partnership to develop still further in pursuit of shared objectives
‘Stop spouting such drivel’: Diplomat slams Ukrainian foreign minister’s Black Sea remarks
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba earlier claimed that Russia planned to "turn the Black Sea into its inner lake"
Press review: Baku outraged at EU for meddling in Karabakh and Belarus opposition tours US
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 21st
Russian aviation has vast potential for development, Putin says
The Russian leader pointed out that the future of aviation lay with unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic systems and application of the artificial intelligence
Five countries interested in Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment
Lukashenko signs decree to transfer part of president’s functions to government
Through this action, Alexander Lukashenko has made amendments to his decree of March 20, 1998 "On Privatization of National Property in the Republic of Belarus"
Russian troops arrive in Belarus in preparation for Zapad-2021 strategic drills
The strategic maneuvers will run on September 10-16 to focus on employing the groupings of troops in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State
Russia files complaint against Ukraine with ECHR — Prosecutor General’s Office
The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that it refers to events that followed the coup in Ukraine in February 2014
Serial production of Sukhoi Checkmate to begin in 2026 — UAC
The plane should make its maiden flight in 2023
Russia to ward off Afghan militants if they get into Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, envoy warns
In reply to the question whether Russia could be pulled into military actions on the territory of Central Asian countries, Zamir Kabulov said it was hypothetically possible, but cautioned against looking ahead too much
Russian ambassador calls US policy on Nord Stream 2 an example of unfair competition
Bloomberg reported earlier on Tuesday that the United States and Germany were close to reaching agreement on Nord Stream 2
Buk-M2E systems intercept four missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets at Homs province
Two F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force made a strike with four guided missiles on facilities in Homs province from the airspace of Lebanon
Russia intent on delivering Su-35 jets to Indonesia, agency vows
According to the spokesperson for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Valeria Reshetnikova, Moscow views Indonesia as one of its key partners in the Asia-Pacific Region
China to open market for Russian companies, welcomes supply of Russian goods — ambassador
China's ambassador in Moscow also said that the embassy was ready to provide assistance and assistance to all Chinese and Russian manufacturers and entrepreneurs
Sanctions could not prevent Nord Stream 2 construction — Department of State
According to media reports, Washington and Berlin have come to an agreement regarding Nord Stream 2, and will make the announcement on Wednesday, July 21
Five countries show interest in Russia’s Su-34 fighter-bomber — agency chief
According to Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev, no contracts have been signed yet
German-US deal on Nord Stream 2 eliminates risk of pipeline downtime — Fitch
On July 21, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project
Putin looks over new single-engine jet fighter model at MAKS-2021 expo
According to United Aircraft Corporation head Yuri Slyusar, the plane is a new-generation multipurpose platform that could be adapted to requests of a specific client
Russian Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2 systems intercept seven missiles fired by Israeli fighter jet
Strikes were also delivered at weapons depots belonging to pro-Iranian Shia units fighting on the part of the Syrian army
Libya’s top army commander sends military delegation to Russia
Director of the Libyan National Army Department of Moral Guidance Khaled Al-Mahjoub did not provide any details of the visit
Russia developing Tsirkon hypersonic missile according to schedule
President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Tsirkon hypersonic missiles capable of flying at Mach 9 and striking targets at over 1,000 km would go on combat alert soon
Russia’s hypersonic missiles are response to US missile shield near its borders — Kremlin
Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems
Kremlin has no information on Germany and US deal on Nord Stream-2 — Peskov
Earlier, it was reported that the US and Germany might announce a Nord Stream 2 deal as early as July 21, with the US moving away from its position of opposing the gas pipeline project
Ten-year-old Austrian boy urges Putin to not lose faith in Europe — Russian embassy
According to the embassy, the boy, named Matthaus Brandstetter, passed his letter through the Russian ambassador
