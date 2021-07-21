Russian deputy PM points to declining coronavirus infection rates among health workers

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Coronavirus infection rates among health workers are declining in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

"The share of infected health workers is declining. This is the group that we began to vaccinate before all others," she noted.

At the same time, infection rates among rotation workers are now two and a half to three times higher than before, Golikova said, adding that a slight rise in infections among office workers had been recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 191.5 mln coronavirus cases and more than 4.1 mln deaths have been reported worldwide. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 6,030,240 cases, 5,404,797 recoveries, and 150,705 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.