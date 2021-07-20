Over four mln people inoculated against coronavirus in Moscow — mayor’s office

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Moscow has passed the four-million mark, the office of the city’s mayor said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Over four million people have been vaccinated in Moscow, of whom more than 2.2 million have received both vaccine doses," the statement reads.

A mass vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian capital. Everyone over the age of 18 has the opportunity to apply for free immunization at the city’s health centers. No application is necessary when getting a jab at popular public places, where mobile vaccination teams are operating, as well as at the capital’s Healthy Moscow pavilions and seven offices of the My Documents government services network. So far, about 300 vaccination points have been established in the city.