New system of medical rehabilitation to be launched in Russia in 2022, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A new system of medical rehabilitation will be launched in Russia in 2022, more than doubling today’s coverage, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

"Starting in 2022, full-scale development of the infrastructure will begin, by 2024, about 75% of all departments of rehabilitation centers will be completely fitted with modern equipment. The coverage of citizens with the medical rehabilitation will more than double," she said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

According to the deputy prime minister, the scope of coverage with the medical rehabilitation will increase, among other things, due to aid at the outpatient stage. "Citizens will be actively informed about the opportunities of undergoing rehabilitation," she noted.

Some 60 bln rubles (over $809 mln) will be additionally provided for these purposes until 2024.