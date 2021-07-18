YouTube fails to remove 5,000 prohibited materials - Russia’s media watchdog

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. YouTube has failed to remove around 5,000 out of more than 24,000 materials prohibited in Russia, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, or Roscomnadzor, said on Sunday.

"According to the monitoring results, the video host administration has failed to remove arounds 5,000 prohibited materials. Most of them are related to extremist and terrorist organizations that are outlawed in Russia and in other world countries, pro-drugs and other socially dangerous content," it said.

According to the Russian mass media watchdog, YouTube is ignoring its demands on the necessity to remove fake news, including about the coronavirus pandemic. "Nine materials on this matter have not yet been deleted," it said.

The watchdog noted that YouTube is the leader in terms of unremoved prohibited content. Eleven protocols have been drawn up against Google LLC (YouTube owner) since the beginning of this year, with the court awarding a fine of six million rubles (81,000 US dollars) on three of them.

Under Russian laws, an internet platform must block access to prohibited content within 24 hours after receiving a Roscomnadzor notification. Otherwise, it may be fined to a sum from three to eight million rubles (40,500 to 108,000 US dollars). In case of recurrent offence, the fine may be from one twentieth to one fifth of the company’s annual turnover.