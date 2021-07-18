Russia records 25,018 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has registered 25,018 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,958,133 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.42%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,554 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,941 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 533 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 505 new infections in the Krasnoyarsk Region, and 486 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

All in all, at present, 468,483 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,886. In all, 5,341,231 patients have recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has dropped to the level of 89.6% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,197 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 459 - in St. Petersburg, 448 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 390 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 382 patients were discharged in the Bryansk Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 764 compared to 787 the day before. In all, 148,419 patients died of the infection, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.49%.

Over the past 24 hours, 101 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 40 fatalities - in the Irkutsk Region, 29 - in the Nizhny Novgorod and Tyumen Regions each, and 26 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnodar Region.