Two athletes in Tokyo Olympic Village test positive for Covid

TOKYO, July 18. /TASS/. Two foreign athletes accommodated in the Olympic Village in Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, Tokyo Olympics organizational committee announced on its Website Sunday.

The announcement does not name the athletes.

Besides, the coronavirus infection was found in one athlete accommodated outside the Olympic Village, one reporter, one Olympics facilities worker and five people connected to the competition. All infected are non-Japanese.

The organizational committee first reported coronavirus infection in an employee on July 17.

The Tokyo Olympics was supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for one year over the pandemic. The games will take place without foreign spectators; Japanese spectators are also not allowed in six prefectures of Japan, including Tokyo. Six days before the beginning of the game, the Covid situation remains complex: the daily case growth in Tokyo stays at over 1,000. On July 12, Tokyo reintroduced a state of emergency, which will last until August 22.