COVID-19 incidence rate in Russia slows down 18.5-fold over several weeks

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus incidence rate in Russia increased by 2% in a week, while three to four weeks ago, the weekly growth rate reached 37%, head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced on Friday.

"The increase was 2%, let me remind you that the increase three-four weeks ago was up to 37%," she said.

"Over the past week and for 5 days of this week, we register a 2% increase in the incidence rate in 71 regions, the absence of significant dynamics in four subjects, and a decrease in the incidence in ten regions," Popova added.

According to her, this is a high figure, which speaks of a large number of infected and creates risks for those, who do not have immunity.

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 25,704 to 5,907,999 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.44%. In particular, 2,484 coronavirus cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,948 in St. Petersburg, 529 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 481 in the Krasnoyarsk region and 478 in the Sverdlovsk region. There are currently 460,223 active coronavirus cases in Russia.