COVID-19 situation complex, unpredictable in Russia, world, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus infection in Russia and in general around the globe remains highly tense and hard to forecast, head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Friday.

"Today, the situation in the country and worldwide is highly tense, highly complex, and, unfortunately, is not particularly predictable," she said at a meeting of Russia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

The State Duma election scheduled for mid-September should be conducted with an emphasis on preserving the health and lives of citizens, the top sanitary doctor noted.

The voting in the 8th State Duma elections will be extended over three days — September 17, 18, and 19. Simultaneously, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine Russian regions (in three others, top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures) and 39 regional parliaments.