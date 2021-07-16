Coronavirus situation in Russia remains tense — health minister

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is tense, with 865,000 active cases registered across the country, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The situation in terms of the number of active cases is tense. As many as 865,000 people are undergoing medical treatment, with 77% of them receiving outpatient assistance," he said.

According to the minister, despite a current slowdown in coronavirus morbidity as compared with the previous weeks, some regions are reporting an increase in cases. The biggest growth, according to him, is observed in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous area, the Krasnoyarsk and Altai territories, the republic of Adygea, and the Astrakhan region.

Some 2.5 billion rubles (33.7 million US dollars) have been allocated to the Russian regions to buy medicines for COVID-19 patients who are receiving outpatient treatment, he added.