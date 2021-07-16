Adherence to vaccination, sanitary measures in Russia leaves lot to be desired — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The discipline of Russian citizens regarding vaccination and compliance with sanitary measures leaves a lot to be desired, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday.

He noted that it is important to take prevention measures when fighting the coronavirus — namely, vaccination and sanitary measures, "prescribed and recommended to the citizens, as well as common precautions — masks and so on."

"I must agree that, in this regard, our common discipline leaves a lot to be desired," Peskov said.

When asked whether President Vladimir Putin has been presented with any predictions regarding reversing the trend on the increasing COVID mortality rate, Peskov said that "there are certain mathematical calculations."

"Many mathematical calculations made earlier have proven to be correct, but the coronavirus situation is so complex, especially in those countries and locations that face new outbreaks, like we do, that it is probably the most pointless thing to make any predictions at this point," the spokesman said.