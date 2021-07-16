Moscow’s coronavirus hospitalizations drop by 30%, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients who need hospitalization has dropped by one-third in Moscow in recent weeks, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Friday.

"The number of new cases per day has nearly halved and hospitalizations have fallen by one-third. Clearly, it is restrictive measures that made it possible," he pointed out.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,454,217 cases, 1,266,393 recoveries and 24,173 deaths.