Justice Ministry includes 8 Radio Liberty, Proekt Media journalists to foreign agents list

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Justice included eight Proekt Media and Radio Liberty journalists to the registry of media acting as foreign agents, according to the list, published on the Ministry’s website.

The list includes six Proekt Media journalists - Roman Badanin, Maksim Glinkin, Pyotr Manyakhin, Olga Churakova, Maria Zheleznova, and Julia Lukyanova, as well as the Open Media editor-in-chief Yulia Yarosh and Radio Liberty reporter Elizaveta Mayetnaya.

The list of foreign media acting as foreign agents includes a total of 28 media and reporters.

Also, Russian Prosecutor General’s Office deemed the US-based Proekt Media NGO undesirable in Russia, the Office press service told TASS on Thursday. "The Prosecutor General’s Office decided to deem the Proekt Media foreign non-governmental organization undesirable in the Russian Federation," the agency said.

Project Media calls itself an independent media. According to its website, it specializes in investigations and research of open information.