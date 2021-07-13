Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate remains below 1 for seven straight days

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate equaled 0.9 in the past 24 hours, remaining below 1 for seven straight days for the first time since January, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Tuesday.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate remains above 1: it declined from 1.05 to 1.02 in the past day, the latest estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in eight out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. This rate is below 1 only in Moscow and the Moscow Region (0.99), the figures indicate.

In the past 24 hours, the coronavirus spread rate dropped to 1.04 in St. Petersburg, 1.07 in the Irkutsk and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, 1.09 in the Voronezh and Rostov Regions, 1.12 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 1.18 in the Samara Region. This rate increased from 1.24 to 1.26 in the Sverdlovsk Region, the latest estimates suggest.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.