Patient infected with one COVID strain susceptible to others, expert says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. A patient infected with one coronavirus strain remains susceptible to other strains until his body develops immunity to the virus, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, virologist Alexander Lukashev told TASS.

"In general, there is absolutely nothing surprising here. Such an infection is quite possible because the immunity against the coronavirus infection emerges already after the disease. This is not likely to complicate the course of the disease because the infection with a second strain cannot aggravate the course of the first one in any way and make it more severe since the infection is already developing," he explained.

The infection with a second coronavirus strain while fighting the first one won’t change treatment methods either, according to a physician, lung specialist who treats patients in the "red zone" Alexei Nikishenkov. "The treatment remains the same, nothing extra or double dosage of some pharmaceuticals is needed. The pathogenesis is still the same, regardless of the viral damage. The further development of the disease will be the same in any case," he said.