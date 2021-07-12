COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Petersburg drop 23% over past week — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in St. Petersburg has decreased by 23% over the past week, the municipal administration’s press service reported on Monday citing Governor Alexander Beglov.

"Over the past week, 5,500 adult patients were hospitalized. That’s a 23% decrease compared to the previous week. As of July 9, about 11% of beds were free. The existing infectious diseases hospital bed capacity in the city is enough," the press service quotes the governor as saying following an online meeting on the COVID-19 situation chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

The governor noted that the PCR test coverage was growing, with about 700 tests conducted per 100,000 people. "PCR tests are currently conducted by 56 laboratories," the press service said.

According to the latest data, St. Petersburg has so far recorded 491,957 coronavirus cases. It ranks second in that number among Russia’s regions after Moscow. As many as 469,748 patients have recovered by now, and 17,599 people have died. Another 2,029 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city in the past 24 hours.