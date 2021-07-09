Nearly 5,000 COVID patients in Russia receiving treatment at intensive care units-minister

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Some 220,000 beds for coronavirus patients have been organized in Russia, with 180,000 of them currently occupied. Nearly 5,000 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment at intensive care units, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"As for hospital beds, nearly 220,000 have been organized. Some 180,000 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals. We have enough hospital beds, with the hospital bed network being adjusted to the demand quite swiftly. We see that the number of patients in a serious condition is on the rise in the country, with nearly 5,000 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units. This number accounts for 22% of beds in intensive care units," he said.

According to the latest statistics, around 185.6 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,733,218 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,165,087 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 141,501 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.