Some 110,000 people get inoculated against COVID in Moscow every day — mayor

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Some 110,000 people get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow every day and the total number of those inoculated nears 3.5 million, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The daily number of [daily] vaccinations has reached some 110,000. It is quite enough to ensure the accessibility of vaccination. We have opened several large vaccination centers capable of handling from 6,000 to 15,000 people. We now see that the number of those inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine is going to reach some 3.5 million within a couple of days," he said.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,418,134 cases have been registered in the city, including 6,643 in the past day. A total of 1,214,731 patients have recovered and the death toll is at 23,430.