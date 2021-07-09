Indian head diplomat thanks Russia for help in combating COVID — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian senior lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said after a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday that the Indian diplomat had thanked Russia for its assistance in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

"The State Duma (lower parliament house — TASS) international committee organized a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today," Slutsky, who heads the State Duma international committee, wrote on his Telegram channel. "The Indian foreign minister conveyed special thanks for Russia’s assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic."

The lawmaker recalled that the production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine had been organized in India, and it was planned to manufacture up to 850 million vaccine doses a year.

"We discussed a wide spectrum of issues of bilateral cooperation and Russian-Indian cooperation in key international formats," Slutsky added.