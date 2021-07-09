Coronavirus cases climbing in majority of Russian regions, PM notes

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia remains complex, and cases are increasing in the majority of regions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the presidium of the coordination council on fighting coronavirus on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the incidence is on the rise in the majority of Russian regions. The situation remains complex," he stated.

Against this background, Russia’s authorities continue to increase volumes of testing for the presence of the coronavirus infection. "This is necessary for the timely detection of the infection, and to provide aid to an infected person," the head of the Russian government explained.