Moscow’s average daily coronavirus hospitalizations stand at 1,700 — mayor

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. About 1,700 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in Moscow every day, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Friday.

"Although the daily number of new cases is declining, the daily number of hospitalizations remains at about 1,700. These are severe patients who are later transferred to intensive care and have to be hooked up to ventilators," Sobyanin pointed out.

According to the mayor, Moscow residents need to continue abiding by regulations aimed at preventing the infection from spreading and vaccinate.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,418,134 cases, 1,214,731 recoveries and 23,430 deaths.