Russian air carriers ready for flights to Egypt

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian airlines are ready to resume flights to Egyptian resort towns, air carriers told TASS on Thursday.

"S7 is ready to resume flights to this destination. We will prepare a flight program and request appropriate authorizations from aviation authorities," the airline’s press service informed.

"Azur Air is ready to fly to resort destinations in Egypt. We are awaiting detailed official information at present, and the airline will be ready thereafter to prepare the flight plan," the air carrier’s press service said.

Rossiya airline is technically ready to make charter flights to Egypt in cooperation with Biblio-Globus tour operator, the company’s official spokesman said. "The airline awaits appropriate authorizations from the coronavirus crisis response center and the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has annulled a 2015 decree banning flights by Russian airlines to Egyptian resorts.