Russian jabs sufficiently effective against new coronavirus strains, assures Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian vaccines are sufficiently effective against the new coronavirus strains, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured reporters on Thursday.

"Our vaccines are effective enough even against the strains that have emerged recently," he pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent trip to the city of Kemerovo had taken place in strict accordance with the current sanitary guidelines. "These requirements are still relevant given the coronavirus situation. The president’s future activities will also be tailored to meet the requirements of the sanitary authorities. The president’s safety is vital," Peskov stressed.

According to him, the head of state will continue to heed all the necessary precautions when visiting Russia’s regions.

Putin visited the Kuzbass Region to attend celebrations celebrating its 300th anniversary.