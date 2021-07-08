Moscow’s COVID-19 situation is gradually stabilizing, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The situation with COVID-19 in Moscow has been stabilizing over the past few days, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"Over the past days, the situation with the coronavirus infection’s spread has been gradually stabilizing. The number of recorded cases of the disease and hospitalizations is still very high, but at least, it has slightly dropped compared with the peak numbers a week ago," the mayor wrote in his blog.

Sobyanin stressed that Moscow’s citizens had become more responsible in terms of preventive measures and vaccination.

Moscow is ranked top in Russia for the number of COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,411,491 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the capital, including 6,040 over the past day. As many as 1,207,500 people have recovered and another 23,328 have died.