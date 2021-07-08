Expert: 95% of Russians should have immunity to COVID to stop epidemic

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. At least 95% of Russians must have immunity to the novel coronavirus infection, both after COVID-19 and after vaccination, to stop the epidemic, Vladimir Nikoforov, the chief specialist in infectious diseases of the Russian Federal Medical Biological Agency and holder of chair in infectious diseases of the Pirogov Medical University, said on Wednesday.

"It is generally believed that the level sufficient to stop the epidemic process is from 70 to 80% I.e. when you and I are protected and we meet a sick person, there is no one to infect. <…> The epidemic process begins to subside but it is not reducing to zero. To reduce the epidemic process to zero, at least 95% of the population are to be either vaccinated or have antibodies after the disease, or both," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

According to Nikiforov, such a situation happened only one time in history, when the smallpox virus was eliminated.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said earlier that the herd immunity level to the novel coronavirus infection should be at let 80% of the adult population.