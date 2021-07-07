Global COVID-19 incidence rises by 3% over week — WHO

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. More than 2.68 mln coronavirus cases and around 54,000 deaths were registered last week in the world by experts from the World Health Organization (WHO). Compared to the previous week, the incidence has increased by 3%, while the death rate has decreased by 7% and reached its lowest level since October last year, the WHO headquarters in Geneva said on Wednesday.

According to the report, there has been a slight increase in the number of new cases over the past two weeks, with more than 2.6 mln cases registered last week. Less than 54,000 people died in a week, which is 7% less than in the previous week and represents the lowest figure since October 2020, the organization said.

From June 26 to July 4, 2,688,651 cases were detected in the world, as well as 53,958 deaths. As of July 4, there were a total of 183,198,019 cases and 3,971,687 patient deaths.

The highest number of new cases over the week was reported by Brazil (364,709), followed by India (312,250), Colombia (204,556), Indonesia (168,780), and the United Kingdom (161,805). The highest incidence rate was recorded in the Seychelles (758 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Mongolia (472), Colombia (402), Namibia (367), and Cyprus (324).

The incidence rate decreased over the week in the South and North America (13%). At the same time, growth was seen in Europe (by 30%), Africa (by 15%), the Eastern Mediterranean (by 11%), the Western Pacific region (by 10%), and Southeast Asia (by 7%). Mortality rates rose particularly strongly in Africa (by 23%). A decrease in the number of deaths was noted in Southeast Asia (by 12%) and the Americas (by 11%). In Europe, in seven days, more than 505,000 people were infected, and more than 6,000 died. In the Americas reported more than 990,000 new cases, and more than 26,000 deaths were recorded. In Southeast Asia, doctors identified more than 612,000 cases, more than 11,000 people died.