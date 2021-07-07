Russia’s top prosecutor urges European counterparts to combat cyber crimes

ST.PETERSBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov has called on his counterparts from European states to draw up extra measures to combat mounting cyber crimes, including the use of digital assets, and artificial intelligence for criminal purposes.

Krasnov addressed the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Offices of European States, which opened in St. Petersburg, and is held jointly with the Council of Europe and the International Association of Prosecutors. He noted that besides the key issue of the event - protecting individual rights of citizens in the light of the requirements of the European Convention on Human Rights - the agenda also includes cyber security issues.

"Given the modern reality it is just impossible to pay no attention to it," Krasnov stressed. "The development of information technologies amid the coronavirus pandemic triggered an explosive growth of this sort of crimes around the entire world."

"Obviously, the problem of criminal use of virtual assets, digital money, and other modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, will soon only grow. It is even more important to draw up additional effective responsible measures against these threats," Krasnov stated.

He explained that there were no boundaries in the digital sphere, which significantly complicated holding accountable those behind such crimes, paying for the damage to those affected, and required boosting cooperation.

Among the most pressing issues he named DarkNet, which is a transit point for drugs, weapons, and child pornography, as well as instructions on committing crimes. "It would be important to share methods and technological developments on countering illegal use of this content," Krasnov noted. Besides, many extremism and terrorism-related crimes are carried out with the use of IT technologies.