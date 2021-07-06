Hainan authorities appoint officials to control ecology of bays province-wide

HAIKOU, July 6. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities appointed officials responsible for the environmental state of each bay along the island's sea coast, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, secretary of the party committee Shen Xiaoming and governor Feng Fei received the status of leadership in charge of the gulfs of the entire province. The post of their deputy on this issue was assigned to Vice Governor Feng Zhonghua. Below in the list, there are lower-ranking officials — representatives of the local state apparatus and party structures, who deal with bays at city, county or village level.

In accordance with the approved list of responsible persons, 29 bays, including the bays of Haikou, Puqian, Qinglan and Chengmai located in the northern part of the island, the Hainan administration will pay special attention to with the involvement of the most significant resources. The new mechanism is expected to address critical environmental problems in coastal areas by 2025.

According to the local authorities, Hainan is one of the regions of China, where the modernization of the government system of control over the ecology of the sea areas and the formation of the structure of "chiefs of the bays" are taking place especially fast.

There are already analogues of the mentioned system of persons responsible for sea bays on the island. For example, the region is pursuing an active policy to protect the ecology of fresh water resources: since 2018, one or another official is personally responsible for the state of the environment of each river or lake on Hainan, as in other regions of China — the so-called river chief. They, in turn, will be monitored by the heads of provincial administrations. Exactly the same mechanism is expected to be finally formed by 2025 and in relation to the forests of the southernmost Chinese province: civil servants will be responsible for the safety of trees in designated areas.

According to statistics, about 60% of the world's population lives in a strip no more than 100 km from the sea, which plays a key role in the development of the global economy, since it is a rich source of transport, tourism, agricultural and fossil resources. Bays are the main part of the seascape suitable for economic activities. Therefore, among the important tasks requiring urgent solutions and constant monitoring is the protection of the environment and the prevention of erosion of the coastline, which is severely destroyed not only by typhoons, but also by humans. There are 68 bays on Hainan, 40% of them are concentrated in three cities - Sanya, Wenchang (northeast) and Wanning (southeast), but the largest bays are located in Danzhou in the northwest of the province - the only deep-water port on the island is located there.