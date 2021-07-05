PM assures coronavirus vaccine supply issues sorted out virtually everywhere in Russia

YEKATERINBURG, July 5. /TASS/. Coronavirus vaccine supply issues have been resolved almost everywhere in Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported Monday, adding that over 5,800 vaccination points have been created across the country.

The prime minister visited a polyclinic at Yekaterinburg Hospital number 1, where he met with citizens who had already received their jabs. One woman disclosed she decided to get inoculated because she works at an elementary school.

"Tell your colleagues that this is very important," Mishustin noted. "There are over 5,800 [vaccination] points. All conditions for [vaccination] have been established, and virtually all issues regarding the vaccines have been resolved. It is not an easy job to make everything convenient [for the public]."

He wished the woman good health, adding: "I am certain that this will protect you from all these vile infections safely and reliably."

An important combination

Prime Minister Mishustin also examined the rehabilitation procedure for former coronavirus patients.

"[Health Minister Mikhail Murashko] and I have discussed matters regarding medical rehabilitation of former coronavirus patients, you know that the President handed down the relevant instructions. We have allocated about six billion rubles for this service. It is very important to combine rehabilitation and medical screening," Mishustin said, emphasized that former Covid patients do require rehabilitation.

"It’s very important to make things convenient for the people. I hope that the issue of rehabilitation in Russia will become more important than matters of emergency aid. Because many ailments and diseases can be overcome without serious medications if the rehabilitation is organized properly," Mishustin added.