Russia’s coronavirus spread rate goes down to 1.12

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has gone down to 1.12 on Monday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure has dropped to 1.06.

In nine out of ten regions with the highest COVID case count, the spread rate surpasses 1. Only in the Moscow Region, it equals 1.

In the Samara Region, the spread rate reaches 1.08, 1.12 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 1.19 in the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, 1.2 in St. Petersburg. This figure went down to 1.24 and 1.26 in the Krasnoyarsk and Voronezh Regions, and in the Irkutsk Region, it rose to 1.38.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.