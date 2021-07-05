Russia documents 24,353 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia has documented 24,353 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,635,294, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.43%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,651 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,828 in St. Petersburg, 448 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 362 in the Voronezh Region, 340 in the Transbaikal Region.

Currently, there are 413,274 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 6,557 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,624 new cases reported a day earlier, reaching 1,394,332.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.47%.

Moscow recorded 106 daily COVID-19 deaths (compared to 111 fatalities reported a day earlier), their total number has reached 23,001, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 5,648 in the past 24 hours reaching 1,188,188.

Currently, 183,143 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 654 in the past 24 hours compared to 663 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 138,579.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.46%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg confirmed 100 fatalities, the Irkutsk Region - 29, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 28, Buryatia - 24, and the Krasnodar Region - 23.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,540 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,083,441.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 90.2% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,939 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg reported 743 recoveries, the Voronezh Region - 356, the Sverdlovsk Region - 295 and the Vladimir Region - 234.