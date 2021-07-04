One person killed amid foul weather in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, July 4. /TASS/. One person has died as a result of the foul weather in Crimea, a spokesman for the regional emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"One person has died. It is official, verified information," he said.

Crimea’s Deputy Prime Minister Yevgeny Kabanov said earlier that a woman had been taken to hospital after getting into a mudslide. The administration of the Bakhchisarai district that was hit by the bad weather the most, said that one person was reported missing.

The local emergencies agencies earlier issued a warning of possible flooding after Sunday’s heavy rains. Later in the day, they reported that three rivers had overflown their banks, with houses and land plots being flooded in several settlements. Some 50 people were evacuated in the Bakhchisarai district.

A cyclone over Crimea in mid-June triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta and Kerch were the hardest hit areas. One person was killed in Yalta and 58 were injured as a result of the floods. One person is still missing.