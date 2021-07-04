Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate climbs to 1.15

MOSCOW, July 4. / TASS /. Russia’s COVID-19 spread rate increased to 1.15 on Sunday, while Moscow’s figure surged to 1.14, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The spread rate of infection surpasses 1 in all ten Russian regions with the highest COVID-19 incidence. In the Moscow Region it rose to 1.01, in the Samara Region to 1.05, in the Sverdlovsk Region to 1.11 (with more than 300 daily cases registered for the first time since February), in the Rostov Region to 1.17. In the Nizhny Novgorod Region the spread rate reached 1.18, in St. Petersburg - 1.23, in the Voronezh Region - 1.27 and in the Krasnoyarsk Region - 1.28.

In the Irkutsk Region, where the highest number of cases per day were confirmed, the figure rose to 1.35.

The coronavirus spread rate indicates the average number of people that one person can infect before isolation. Along with other criteria, this figure is used to determine, whether the regions are ready to lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Currently, the spread rate is applied in terms of the decisions on the resumption of regular international passenger traffic. According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog’s recommendations, the country can open the borders for a particular state if the COVID-19 spread rate there does not exceed 1 within a week.