Russia reports 24,439 daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 24,439 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since January 15, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.44%. As many as 5,585,799 people in Russia have been infected so far.

The Moscow Region confirmed 2,596 new COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg - 1,733, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 411, the Voronezh Region - 357 and Buryatia - 329.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 697 in the past 24 hours compared to 679 deaths confirmed a day earlier, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 137,262 people have died nationwide so far. The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.46%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

St. Petersburg confirmed 110 fatalities, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 26, the Irkutsk Region - 24, while the Krasnodar and Moscow regions reported 21 deaths each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 17,899 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,053,417.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at about 90.5% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,590 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region reported 1,999 recoveries, the Voronezh Region - 341, the Sverdlovsk Region - 278 and the Perm Region - 255.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 7,446 in the past 24 hours compared to 6,893 cases confirmed a day earlier, reaching 1,380,151, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.54%.

Moscow recorded 116 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours (compared to 112 deaths confirmed a day earlier), with fatalities rising to 22,784, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Meanwhile, another 5,869 people recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries reaching 1,176,793. Currently, 180,574 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.