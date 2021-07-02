Some 2.6 mln Moscow residents receive 1st shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Around 2.6 million people in Moscow have received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"Today we face a new challenge, a new task - to conduct a mass vaccination campaign. All epidemiologists, all doctors say that the only way to prevent such outbreaks and incidence hikes in the autumn period is to vaccinate the overwhelming majority of residents, some 60% and more, in a short span of time," she told the plenary session of the Moscow Urban Forum.

Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor said on June 16 that 60% of people employed in the spheres of trade, public services, public catering, housing and utility sector, transport, educations, public health, social welfare, as well as people working in beauty parlors, gyms, theaters, cinemas, concert halls and other such organization must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Moscow region followed the lead and announced obligatory vaccination of these categories.

Anyone older than 18 can get vaccinated by previous appointment at any of the 100 vaccination centers in the city.