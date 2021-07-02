Kremlin assures it doesn’t coordinate decisions to recognize certain NGOs as undesirable

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin has nothing to do with the Prosecutor General’s Office’s rulings on labeling a number of non-governmental organizations (NGO) as undesirable entities in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

On June 30, the Prosecutor General’s Office branded three British NGOs and a French one, including the Khodorkovsky Foundation, as undesirable entities in Russia.

When asked whether such decisions had been coordinated with the presidential administration, Peskov answered with a resounding ‘no’.

In addition, after being asked if media outlets related to those NGOs should be associated with them, the Kremlin spokesman replied in the affirmative.

"At least, they should be associated with them," Peskov insisted. "However, we do not make these decisions, but in my opinion, there is a direct link here."