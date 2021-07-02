COVID-19 morbidity rate in Moscow three times higher than in Russia as a whole — official

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The coronavirus morbidity rate in Moscow is three times higher than in Russia as a whole, according to data presented by the head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Anna Popova, at the plenary session of the Urban Health international congress.

"The morbidity rate in the capitals in comparison with the general number for the country: <…> Moscow — three times higher," she presented in a slide.

According to Popova, Moscow, St. Petersburg, and some other Russian cities with one million or more people bore the brunt of the pandemic. "Considering that we are currently in Moscow, let me say that Moscow’s achievements in this situation have probably not been fully appreciated yet. Moscow’s experience is very important today in order not to repeat any mistakes and move only forward," she concluded.