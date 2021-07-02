Moscow COVID-19 outbreak caused by new coronavirus strain, says deputy mayor

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The main reason for the outbreak of COVID-19 in Moscow is the spread of a new strain, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday at the Moscow Urban Forum.

"Since June, we have been witnessing another acute outbreak of COVID-19 in Moscow. Of course, it is caused by a range of reasons. But the main reason is the new viral strain, the Indian strain," Rakova said.

Moscow ranks first among Russian regions on the number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,365,812 cases documented in the city as of July 1, including 7,597 new cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1,164,653 patients have recovered, and 22,556 have died.

The Moscow Urban Forum is held from July 1 to July 4. The forum includes online and offline participation of Russian and foreign experts, with over 450 speakers set to take part in the forum this year. Over half of them will attend the forum in person, and 191 foreign speakers will join the forum via a video link.